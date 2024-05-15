Chris Hemsworth lashes back at Scorsese and Coppola for criticising Marvel films

MCU’s Chris Hemsworth aka Thor comments on criticism laid by renowned and celebrated filmmakers Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese for criticising the superhero films franchise of Marvel. Chris is one of the original Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has four standalone films and has reprised his role as Thor in several Avenger films under the franchise’s banner.

In an interview with The Times of London, Chris expressed his disappointment against the remarks laid by the filmmakers whom he considers heroes saying, “It felt harsh, and it bothers me, especially from heroes. It was an eye-roll for me, people bashing the superhero space”. “Those guys had films that didn’t work too — we all have. When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Were they all wrong?”

Martin Scorsese, the celebrated director of films like ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Taxi Driver,’ and ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’ among other global hits criticised the superhero films of Marvel in 2019 calling the films a ‘theme park’ instead of real cinema.

In an interview with Empire that October he said, “That’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well-made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” He later clarified that his remarks weren’t for the quality of Marvel films but his frustration towards their dominance in the marketplace.

Joining his friend, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, who has illustrious films like ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Apocalypse Now’ under his oeuvre said in an interview in 2022 with GQ magazine that “there used to be studio films. Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different.”

In defence, Hemsworth rebuffed the claims of Scorsese and Coppola citing that “cinema-going did not change because of superheroes, but because of smartphones and social media. Superhero films actually kept people in the cinemas during that transition and now people are coming back. So, they deserve a little more appreciation.”

Chris has also lashed out at fellow co-actors who criticised the films under the studio’s banner saying “It’s, like, ‘They are films that are successful — put me in one. Oh, mine didn’t work? I’ll bash them.’

It is clear that Chris Hemsworth is not going to take any criticism against Marvel and MCU. The actor will next appear in ‘Furiosa’ which is the prequel to George Miller’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’ The film is ready to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and Hemsworth will be playing the role of a villainous and demented warlord. The film will release in theatres near you on 23rd May.