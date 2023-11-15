Chris Appleton Files for Divorce from Lukas Gage

Chris Appleton, the renowned hairstylist often associated with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, has officially filed for divorce from Lukas Gage, the actor recognized for his standout roles in “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria.” The split, attributed to “irreconcilable differences,” comes less than a week after their wedding was showcased on an episode of “The Kardashians.”

The divorce filing, submitted on Monday, indicates the presence of a postnuptial agreement, solidifying the terms of their separation. The couple’s date of parting is noted as the preceding Friday, marking the swift dissolution of their union. Appleton, a native of England, has gained fame as a hairstylist catering to A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Lopez.

The duo tied the knot in April in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by none other than Kim Kardashian herself. The entire affair was documented and broadcasted on “The Kardashians,” offering viewers an intimate glimpse into their union.

Advertisement

Rumors surrounding their relationship first surfaced in February when both Appleton and Gage shared vacation photos on their respective Instagram accounts. Confirming their romantic involvement later on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Appleton expressed his love and gratitude for being able to share his life with someone special. He emphasized the uniqueness and significance of love, underlining the connection he felt with Gage.

Despite the public acknowledgment of their relationship and the celebration of their wedding on a popular reality show, the news of Chris Appleton filing for divorce brings a surprising turn to their narrative. The revelation adds another layer to the intricacies of celebrity relationships, showcasing the challenges that can arise even in the glamorous world of Hollywood.