Brad Pitt gets real about romance with Ines de Ramon: “Life just evolves”

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is finally opening up about his relationship with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, and he’s keeping it refreshingly real.

In a recent chat with ‘E! News’, the Oscar-winning actor shed some light on the low-key but growing romance that’s been buzzing since 2022.

While fans speculated that the couple’s joint appearance at the British Grand Prix last year was a strategic move to hype up Pitt’s Formula 1 movie, the 61-year-old star isn’t having it.

“That’s just not how I live,” he explained, brushing off the idea that their relationship went public for publicity. “If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations—oh my God, how exhausting would that be? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

The couple first caught attention at Silverstone, walking hand-in-hand and sparking plenty of camera flashes. That moment marked their first public step together as a couple.

They followed it up with a splashy red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of ‘Wolfs’, Pitt’s high-octane racing film.

Despite his decades in the spotlight, Pitt admitted that the constant scrutiny of his private life still wears on him.

“My personal life is always in the news,” he said. “It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do.”

Still, fame hasn’t dimmed his desire for authenticity, or his happiness. Pitt said that, away from the cameras, his world is “fairly contained,” and more importantly, “warm and secure.” It seems like life with Ines has brought a bit of calm to the often chaotic world of celebrity.

As for the future of their romance? He’s not overthinking it.

“Life just evolves,” he repeated. And for Brad Pitt, it looks like things are evolving in a pretty good direction with Ines de Ramon.