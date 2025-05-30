Vijay Varma embraces Bruno Mars look-alike tag, calls himself “Brun Maska”

Bollywood’s Vijay Varma just gave us a dose of laughter and charm that’s impossible to ignore, as the actor recently found himself compared to none other than global pop icon Bruno Mars. And, instead of shying away, Vijay embraced the playful mix-up with his trademark humor.

Here’s what happened: a fan page created a side-by-side collage of Vijay Varma and Bruno Mars, highlighting their surprisingly similar looks.

The internet immediately took notice, and so did Vijay. Instead of brushing it off, he shared the collage on his Instagram Story with a hilarious caption that had fans rolling.

He wrote, “Call me Brun Maska now,” a witty pun combining Bruno Mars’ name with “bun maska,” the beloved Mumbai snack. Yes, Bollywood’s new Bruno Mars is also serving desi vibes!

Fans were quick to latch onto this new nickname, flooding social media with “Brun Maska” memes and shoutouts.

It’s not just about the looks, though, this moment reminded everyone why Vijay is such a favorite, both on-screen and off.

Known for powerful roles in hits like ‘Ic814 Dahaad’, ‘Lust Stories 2’, and ‘Mirzapur’, Vijay has proven he’s a serious actor. But it’s his playful personality and easygoing nature that make him so relatable and lovable.

So, if you spot “Brun Maska” trending online, you know exactly who’s behind it, and he’s having the time of his life!