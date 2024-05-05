Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon enjoy romantic beach walk in Santa Barbara

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, were seen strolling along the sandy shores of Santa Barbara, California, on a sunny Thursday morning, capturing the attention of eager onlookers and fans alike.

Sporting a relaxed yet stylish ensemble, Brad opted for a crisp white shirt paired with cream-colored pants and accessorized with a trendy gold pendant necklace and round sunglasses. Ines, on the other hand, rocked a casual chic look, donning a green puffer vest over a white dress, with their adorable pooch in tow.

The couple seemed deeply engrossed in each other’s company, with Brad affectionately wrapping his arm around Ines as they engaged in what appeared to be a heartfelt conversation. According to a source close to the couple, Brad is smitten with his new flame, often sporting a playful smile whenever they’re together. Their bond has evidently grown stronger, with Ines recently moving in with the Hollywood heartthrob, signaling a serious turn in their relationship.

Their romance first caught the public’s eye when they made their debut as a couple at a Bono concert back in September 2022. Since then, they’ve continued to paint the town red with their love, culminating in a lavish celebration of Brad’s 60th birthday in the romantic city of Paris.

While Brad’s romantic history includes high-profile marriages to actresses Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, Ines was previously in a marital relationship with actor Paul Wesley. Despite their respective pasts, Brad and Ines have found solace and happiness in each other’s arms, embarking on a journey of love and companionship.