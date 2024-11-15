Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s $500m winery battle heads to trial

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal dispute over their French winery, Château Miraval, is moving to trial after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed Jolie’s efforts to have the case thrown out. The courtroom drama, which could extend until 2026, has grown increasingly personal and contentious, with both stars set to testify in the coming months.

The vineyard, purchased by the couple in 2008 during their happier days, was envisioned as a place to raise their family amid the beauty of Provence.

At the time of purchase, Brad Pitt owned 60% of the property, while Angelina Jolie held a 40% stake. Just before their wedding at the estate in 2014, Pitt transferred 10% of his share to Jolie, equalizing their ownership to 50-50. However, the shared dream began to unravel following their divorce filing in 2016.

The conflict escalated when Jolie sold half of her shares in the winery to the Stoli Group, a move Pitt claims violated their agreement. According to him, he had the first opportunity to buy her shares before any external sale. This prompted Pitt to file a lawsuit, aiming to reverse the sale and retain control over the business.

In response, Jolie accused Pitt of attempting to enforce a strict non-disclosure agreement that she claims would have prevented her from speaking about alleged past misconduct. Her legal team argues that Pitt’s actions come from personal grievances rather than legitimate business concerns.

Both stars are likely to undergo depositions, potentially bringing more details of their strained relationship to light. The proceedings, initially framed as a straightforward business dispute, have taken on a deeply personal tone, with each side making increasingly pointed allegations.

Pitt’s representatives have maintained that the case remains a matter of business, emphasizing that the other side’s introduction of personal elements has unnecessarily complicated the litigation. Meanwhile, the Stoli Group, which acquired Jolie’s shares, has also sought to dismiss the case, with a hearing scheduled for March 2024 to determine their involvement.

Legal experts predict the complexity of the arguments and the intertwined personal history will likely delay the trial further.