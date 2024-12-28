‘Batman 2’ pushed: Bruce Wayne to return in 2027

Gotham’s masked vigilante will now make his return in 2027 instead of 2026. As per a report by Variety, Matt Reeve’s ‘Batman 2’ has been pushed forward by a year. Meanwhile, the sequel title of Vengeance was originally going to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

The change in schedules has left an opening for Alejandro G. Inarritu and Tom Cruise’s untitled project. The awaited film is now going to hit theatres in 2026, just as the awards season race begins. Moreover, Warner Bros. has also made some additional tweaks to its upcoming release slate. The banner has swapped the openings of Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ and Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’. Now, ‘Mickey 17’ led by ‘Batman’ Robert Pattinson will open on March 7, 2025. On the other hand, ‘Sinners’, which reunites Coogler with his ‘Black Panther’ co-star Michael B. Jordan, will now release on April 18, 2025.

This isn’t the first time that the return of the caped crusade has been pushed. Meanwhile, earlier, co-writer Mattson Tomlin shared updates on the film. In a conversation with Screen Rant, he said, “It’s shooting next year. We’re gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn’t be higher. It’s the sequel to the first one. But also, Matt is like no other. In the five years now that I’ve been working with him as closely as I have, I’ve tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him.”

Meanwhile, the 2022 film focused on Batman’s (aka Bruce Wayne) second year fighting crime in Gotham City. He embarks on a quest to uncover corruption tied to his own family. Moreover, he pursues the antagonist, the Riddler, a mysterious serial killer targeting Gotham’s elite. The movie starred Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler. Joining them in key roles were Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

Moreover, recently, the makers dropped a spin-off series titled ‘Penguin.’ The show chronicles the narrative of the DC villain. Following the success of the first film, fans have high expectations for the upcoming spin-off series and the film