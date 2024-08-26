‘Batman 2’: Filming to begin soon, Gotham’s savior set for 2026 return

After the success of Matt Reeves’ 2022 blockbuster, ‘The Batman,’ which opened up a new avenue for the Batman film franchise, fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel. In 2022, the makers confirmed the return of Gotham’s caped crusader. While the makers are developing the spin-off series ‘The Penguin,’ fans are left perplexed about the film sequel. Initially slated to begin production in November 2023, ‘Batman 2’ has faced several delays. However, co-writer Mattson Tomlin has assured fans that the project is still on track and will begin production next year.

Tomlin, who co-wrote the script for ‘The Batman: Part II’ with Matt Reeves, has shared updates on the project. In a conversation with Screen Rant, he said, “It’s shooting next year. We’re gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn’t be higher. It’s the sequel to the first one. But also, Matt is like no other. In the five years now that I’ve been working with him as closely as I have, I’ve tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him.”

Expressing his admiration for Reeves further, he added, “I’m so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn’t get to flourish, and he’s trying to make something that really matters. So, to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it’s pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I’m psyched for the movie.”

Several factors have caused the production delay. The initial postponement and the Hollywood strikes, which halted filming in solidarity with the union, also contributed to the delays.

Warner Brothers greenlit the upcoming film in 2022, promising another installment of Reeves’ grunge and noir rendition of DC Comics’ masked vigilante’s saga. While the 2022 film, ‘The Batman,’ isn’t a central part of the DC Universe (DCU) or the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), it is part of a shared Batman universe. Reeves has complete creative control over the series. Meanwhile, there is no creative involvement of DC Studios’ James Gunn.

The 2022 film focused on Batman’s (aka Bruce Wayne) second year fighting crime in Gotham City. He embarks on a quest to uncover corruption tied to his own family. Moreover, he pursues the antagonist, the Riddler, a mysterious serial killer targeting Gotham’s elite. The movie starred Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler. Joining them in key roles were Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

Following the success of the first film, fans have high expectations for the upcoming spin-off series and the film. ‘Batman: Part II’ will release on October 2, 2026, as of now.