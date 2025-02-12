Armie Hammer on mistreating women and cannibalism claims

Actor Armie Hammer made headlines a few years back following a spree of complaints against him. From facing accusations of treating women badly to being a cannibal, the actor attracted massive public scrutiny. Recently, the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor opened up about the claims on the Louis Theroux Podcast. While he admitted to having mistreated women, he noted that never did anything illegal. Moreover, coming to the cannibalism claims and the alleged texts, he claims that people took the messages out of context.

He said, “People were sort of like my bags of dope with skin on them. You make me feel amazing, so I’m going to throw everything into this, and we’re going to have this whirlwind romance, and I’m going to whisk you up, and we’re going to go on trips, and we’re going to do all this, and then I’m going to bring you home and I’m going to go, ‘Thanks so much, that was great,’ and then I’m going to move on.” Armie Hammer admitted that his behaviour was not right, but not illegal.

Advertisement

He added, “I would go do something almost exactly the same with someone else. And I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behaviour, which, by the way, I’m not angry. A–hole behaviour, there’s no way around that… Does it make me a dick? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that I was a dick. That’s not illegal.”

Advertisement

During the conversation, the actor also talked about the cannibalism accusations, rebuffing them. He said, “Sometimes when you’re involved with a person, and you’re dating and you guys are having sex, and you are a bit of a provocateur. And you are exacerbated by alcohol or drugs or anything like that, it’s fun to ruffle feathers. And it’s fun to push the envelope little by little. Did I ever have any intention of cutting anything off of anyone or eating anything off of anyone? No.”

Also Read: Anthony Mackie wants Shah Rukh Khan to join the Avengers: “He is damn best”

The rumours about Hammer being a cannibal came from his text exchanges with ex-girlfriend Effie Angelova. The actor had an affair with Effie while he was in a marraige with Elizabeth Chambers. However, the actor states that people took the conversations out of context.

Moreover, in 2021, multiple women accused Armie Hammer of sexual harassment. However, following the investigation, the police did not file any charges against the actor.

Since the several accusations, the actor’s professional career has gone downhill.