Armie Hammer denies cannibalism and discusses sexual assault allegations

Armie Hammer, known for his role in ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ faced accusations ranging from sexual assault to cannibalism, all of which have since been dropped due to lack of evidence. Recently, he appeared on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ to discuss the impact of these allegations on his career.

Responding to questions about cannibalism, Hammer clarified, “You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone.” When directly asked if he had consumed human flesh, he firmly denied it, stating, “No. Not a question I’d ever thought I’d have to answer, by the way. But no, never.”

The rumors about Hammer being a cannibal stemmed from text exchanges with ex-girlfriend Effie Angelova, with whom he had an affair while married to Elizabeth Chambers. Addressing this, Hammer described the affair as intense and sexually charged, acknowledging that private conversations taken out of context do not present a favorable image. He also admitted to drug use during the affair.

Hammer has also been accused of sexual assault by Courtney Vucekovich, CEO of the Flashd app. When shown a video of Vucekovich describing her experience, Hammer disagreed with her portrayal of their relationship, stating, “There are people that I left who were hurt and who were upset. None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries that they were not interested in exploring or trying.”

He also addressed allegations of branding his ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze with a knife, calling it a minor incident blown out of proportion, which deeply affected him and led to thoughts of suicide, though he decided against it for his children’s sake.

During the interview, Armie Hammer denied rumors that Robert Downey Jr paid for his rehab, emphasizing that while Downey Jr was supportive, he did not want to involve others in his personal struggles. Hammer’s latest appearance was in the 2022 film ‘Death on the Nile.’