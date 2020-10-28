Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer will co-star in the upcoming action comedy, Shotgun Wedding.

The film casts Lopez and Hammer as Darcy and Tom, who are gearing up for destination wedding. The twist comes when their entire wedding party is taken hostage, reports variety.com.

“‘Til Death Do Us Part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first,” read the description.

Jason Moore directs the film and production is expected to begin next year. The screenplay is by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether.

Lopez returns with this film after her 2019 hit, “Hustlers”, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Her upcoming roster also includes the wedding comedy “Marry Me”, and “The Godmother”, a crime drama about the rise and fall of late drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Hammer returns after the success of “Call Me By Your Name”. He will also be seen in the remake of “Rebecca”.