Ariana Grande reveals paps used hang-gliders to intrude on ‘Wicked’ set

In a surprising twist, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey have shared a jaw-dropping story about the lengths paparazzi went to in order to capture footage from the set of the upcoming film adaptation of ‘Wicked’. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors, who star as Glinda and Fiyero, recounted an extraordinary episode where a paparazzo used a hang-glider to hover over the set.

Grande, who has been enthusiastic about working with director Jon M. Chu on the film, described the experience as both thrilling and surreal. “It felt like we were working on this little secret project with Jon,” she said. “It was this intimate, almost secretive experience. But then, out of nowhere, there’s the Daily Mail with a hang-glider buzzing overhead. It was like something out of a movie itself!”

Bailey, who is also set to appear in the next ‘Jurassic World’ installment alongside Scarlett Johansson, elaborated on the bizarre scene. “There was this guy on what looked like a giant kite, just floating around with his legs dangling and a GoPro strapped to his feet,” he said. “It was surreal and kind of funny, in a way. It’s not something you expect to see while you’re in the middle of working.”

Ariana Grande admitted that witnessing the hang-glider was almost unbelievable. “I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she confessed. “First, because my eyesight isn’t the best, and second, because seeing a guy on a hang-glider was just so out of left field!”

The film, based on the beloved Broadway musical of the same name, tells the story of Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo), a young woman ostracized for her green skin, who forms an unexpected friendship with Glinda, a glamorous student with big dreams. Fans can look forward to the release of the first part on November 22, 2024, with the second part slated for November 26, 2025.

Discussing the project, Bailey expressed admiration for the dedication and passion of both Chu and producer Marc Platt. “There were so many elements of the film that genuinely impressed me, thanks to the love and care that Jon and Marc put into it,” he said. “Growing up, we were all enchanted by musical theater, and I worried that the magic might be lost in the making of the film. But the sets and the whole experience were just incredible.”