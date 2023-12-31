Anthony Hopkins celebrates 48 years sober, shares new year’s message

In a heartfelt video message shared on Instagram, the legendary actor Sir Anthony Hopkins marked a remarkable milestone. He celebrated 48 years of sobriety. As the world bids adieu to another year, Hopkins took a moment to extend his wishes for a Happy New Year to his fans. In the wish, he emphasized the importance of revelry and celebration.

In the video, the 85-year-old Oscar-winning actor greeted his audience with a warm message. “Hello there, Happy New Year to you all!” He jovially acknowledged the festive spirit. Then he addressed the revelers and drinkers partaking in the joyous occasion. With a touch of humor, he quipped, “If you get a hangover, remember me.” However, he confessed that hangovers were no longer part of his reality. This is because he reached a significant personal milestone – 48 years of sobriety.

Reflecting on his journey, Hopkins candidly shared, “48 years ago today, I stopped. I got help for it, and my life changed.” The seasoned actor, renowned for his iconic roles in “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Remains of the Day,” used this occasion to offer a message of hope to those grappling with alcoholism. He urged individuals to seek help if needed, emphasizing that life is an ongoing session with opportunities for positive change.

As he gears up to celebrate his 86th birthday on New Year’s Eve, Hopkins has made it a tradition to extend New Year’s wishes and hopeful messages for those facing challenges with alcohol. In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, the acclaimed actor recounted the pivotal moment that led to his decision to embrace sobriety in 1975. Waking up in an Arizona hotel room with no recollection of how he got there, he realized the gravity of his situation. Hopkins candidly admitted, “I thought, ‘Well, I’ve got to stop this because I’m either going to kill somebody or myself.’ My life, from that moment on, took on new meaning.”

With his inspiring journey, Sir Anthony Hopkins not only celebrates personal triumph but extends a beacon of hope to others navigating the complex terrain of addiction.