Anthony Hopkins leads ‘Those about to die’ premiere

Peacock, the streaming platform renowned for its eclectic array of shows, has just dropped a bombshell that’s set to send shockwaves through the worlds of history buffs and drama aficionados alike, with Anthony Hopkins onboard.

The highly anticipated premiere of Roland Emmerich’s epic gladiator series, ‘Those About To Die,’ has been officially announced, accompanied by a tantalizing teaser that promises an immersive journey into the ancient world.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 18, as that’s when the grand spectacle kicks off, with all ten episodes ready for an epic binge-watch session.

‘Those About To Die’ isn’t just another historical drama; it’s a gripping exploration of ancient Rome’s dark and captivating underbelly, focusing on the blood-soaked world of gladiatorial combat. Drawing inspiration from Daniel P. Mannix’s acclaimed nonfiction work, the series aims to shine a light on the ruthless entertainment industry that thrived on spectacle and violence.

At the helm of this ambitious project is none other than the legendary Anthony Hopkins, stepping into the sandals of the formidable Emperor Vaspasian. Surrounded by a stellar ensemble cast including Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, and Tom Hughes, Hopkins promises to bring the grandeur and intrigue of ancient Rome to life.

Backed by powerhouse production companies Centropolis Entertainment, Hollywood Gang Productions, and Street Entertainment, ‘Those About To Die’ spares no expense in recreating the splendor of Rome on screen. With Emmerich’s masterful touch, each episode is set to be a visual feast, transporting viewers to a time where power struggles and political intrigue were commonplace.

Emmerich himself is brimming with excitement about the project, aiming to immerse audiences in a world where every decision carries life-or-death consequences. Themes of ambition, power, and the resilience of the human spirit are set to resonate with viewers, even in today’s world.

As the countdown to the premiere begins, fans of historical dramas and adrenaline-fueled epics are chomping at the bit to step into the arena of ‘Those About To Die’ and witness history come to life.