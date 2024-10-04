Andrew Garfield finds ‘healing’ in Spider-Man return

Andrew Garfield recently shared his thoughts on his unexpected return as Spider-Man in the blockbuster hit ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, released in December 2021.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Garfield reflected on how reprising the iconic role of Peter Parker alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland was not just a nostalgic experience but a deeply “healing” one for him.

Garfield’s journey as Spider-Man was fraught with uncertainty. After the release of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, which failed to meet box office expectations, plans for a third installment scrapped, leaving Garfield’s future as the beloved superhero up in the air.

The abrupt end to his tenure as Spider-Man created a void, and it wasn’t until they invited him back for ‘No Way Home’ that he could reconnect with the character he loved.

“I love that character, and it brings joy,” Garfield stated during the interview. He expressed how the opportunity to revisit Spider-Man allowed him to rediscover that joy, saying, “If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

When discussing the possibility of returning to the Spider-Man universe again, Garfield sounded optimistic yet discerning. “For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing,” he explained. “If it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting, and that you can sink your teeth into.”

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ turned out to be a monumental success, grossing nearly $2 billion worldwide. This tremendous reception reignited conversations about the future of the Spider-Man franchise. While there remains uncertainty about a fourth installment, Tom Holland revealed in June 2023 that discussions about a sequel have taken place. “The first few meetings were about, ‘Why would we do this again?’ And I think we found the reason why,” Holland stated, highlighting the creative dialogue happening behind the scenes.

Adding to the excitement, there are reports that Destin Daniel Cretton, known for directing ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, is in talks to helm ‘Spider-Man 4’. The screenplay credit goes to Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel head Kevin Feige and former Sony chief Amy Pascal on board as producers. This lineup promises an intriguing next chapter for Holland’s Spider-Man.

As Andrew Garfield prepares for his upcoming film, ‘We Live in Time’, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh, he reflects on his evolution as an actor. This marks a return to a leading role for Garfield after a two-year hiatus from major projects. He expressed his excitement for this new phase, saying, “I feel looser, I feel less precious. I feel more joyful. I feel more aware.”