Nicole Kidman to be honored at Cannes for championing women in film

Nicole Kidman is about to add another prestigious accolade to her already glittering career.

The Oscar-winning star will receive the 2024 ‘Women in Motion’ Award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, a recognition that celebrates women making a meaningful impact in the film industry.

The award, presented by Cannes in partnership with luxury brand Kering, will be handed to Kidman at a star-studded gala on May 18.

So why Nicole Kidman, and why now? It’s not just about her talent or her resume, though both are undeniably impressive. It’s about her unwavering commitment to uplifting women behind the camera.

Back in 2017, Kidman made a promise — to work with at least one female director every 18 months. Fast forward to now, and she has far surpassed that goal, having worked with nearly 20 female filmmakers in recent years.

Kering’s chairman and CEO, François-Henri Pinault, praised Kidman for using her influence to support female voices in cinema. “Through her artistic standards, her committed choices, and her concrete action to change representations in cinema, she is a powerful illustration of what Women in Motion has been defending for a decade,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kidman, never one for long speeches, kept her response short but heartfelt, calling the recognition a “true honour.”

This award places her in elite company. Previous recipients include some of Hollywood’s most trailblazing women—Jane Fonda, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, Susan Sarandon, and Salma Hayek Pinault, to name a few.

Of course, Kidman isn’t slowing down any time soon. She’s ready to return in the second season of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ on Hulu, a psychological drama she also executive produces.

And that’s not all — she’s starring opposite Elle Fanning in ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ and teaming up with Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘Scarpetta’, a crime series based on the popular Patricia Cornwell novels.