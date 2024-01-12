Hina Khan takes a spiritual pilgrimage to Mecca

In a heartfelt journey of spirituality, television actress Hina Khan recently embarked on a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to offer prayers at the revered Makka Masjid-al-Haram. The actress took to social media to share glimpses of her sacred pilgrimage, expressing profound gratitude and emotions.

Sharing a series of captivating images on her Instagram account, Khan conveyed the essence of her spiritual experience. Accompanying the visuals, she wrote, “Jumma Mubarak. Blessed Alhamdullilah. MAKE DUA.”

See the post here:

In a subsequent Instagram story, Khan reflected on the intensity of her emotions, stating, “It was not my first time. But the anxiety, nervousness, emotions are exactly like the first time. You weep and weep and only weep like a little girl.” She went on to describe the overwhelming sensation when beholding the majestic Kaaba, noting, “You feel hypnotized, your lips freeze, you get chills.”

In another post, Khan shared a captivating image of a ‘sea of people’ in safa-marwa from around the globe, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the sacred place. Expressing her inner tranquility, she captioned a picture of herself in a peaceful corner of safa-marwa, stating, “A peaceful corner in safa-marwa and my zamzam that’s all you need.”

Khan also shed light on the challenges faced by worshippers, especially women, in finding a place in the Mataf area of Haram Sharif to offer prayers. Undeterred by the bustling crowds, she expressed gratitude for being able to offer all her salah’s in the first row in Mataf, considering it a blessed experience.

Through her social media updates, Hina Khan not only shared the visual tapestry of her pilgrimage but also provided an intimate glimpse into the profound spiritual and emotional impact the journey had on her. The actress radiated gratitude, reflecting on the peace and calmness that Mecca brought to her soul. Her words and images echoed the universal sentiments of reverence and humility experienced by millions during their pilgrimage to this sacred Islamic site.