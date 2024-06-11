Hina Khan reveals how she put together a distinctive look for her ‘Namacool’ character

Actress Hina Khan, who is winning praise for her latest streaming show ‘Namacool’, has shared that she and her character in the show share a mutual love for fashion.

In fact, the actress said that she would like to take some credit for putting together the look of her character.

Set in Lucknow, the series follows the life of two best friends, Mayank and Piyush, as they embark on their college journey, filled with aspirations, mishaps, mystery, and life lessons.

Hina essays the role of Rubiya in the show. She said that she relates to Rubiya’s love for dressing up the most

The actress said, “I would give myself some credit for putting her look together. The rose in her hair was something I suggested as I felt it would give a very distinct touch to her look. So, undoubtedly, both Hina and Rubiya share a mutual love for fashion.”

Hina also elaborated on Rubiya’s distinctive style, saying: “The sarees and salwars are definitely the highlight of her look. They were all very carefully chosen, with lots of thought put into making the character look the way she does. The idea was to make Rubiya one of the prettiest faces in the college, and props to the entire team for making it happen.”

The series also stars Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul, Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik, and Aadil Khan in pivotal roles.

‘Namacool’ streams on Amazon miniTV.