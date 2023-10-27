Hina Khan Hospitalized, Shares Health Update

Hina Khan, a former contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 11,’ recently took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie from her hospital room, without disclosing the reason for her hospitalization at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

In the photo, Hina can be seen wearing hospital attire with a bandage on her hand. She captioned the picture with, “Spread Love and happiness,” adding, “No matter where you are or what state of mind you’re in, if you find a mirror, don’t miss the chance to take a mirror selfie.”

Hina Khan gained fame through her role as Akshara in the popular TV series ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and as the antagonist Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.’ She has also participated in reality shows such as ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 8 and ‘Bigg Boss 11.’

Recently, Hina garnered attention as she walked the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in New Delhi. Speaking to ANI, she expressed her enthusiasm for the world of fashion, saying, “Fashion is always my comfort zone, and I truly enjoy the opportunity to walk the ramp or simply dress up. When I was offered this, I didn’t want to miss the chance. I eagerly anticipated this event, and it went very well, receiving many compliments.” (ANI)

