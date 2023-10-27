Arjun Rampal Posts Touching Tribute to Late Mother

Arjun Rampal has shared a heartfelt note in memory of his mother, and it’s difficult not to be moved to tears.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal recently touched the hearts of his fans and followers on social media with a moving video montage dedicated to his late mother. This touching post, comprising a series of cherished pictures and fond memories, commemorates the fifth anniversary of her passing. Arjun’s emotional caption and the nostalgic images evoked an outpouring of love and support from fans who filled the comments section with heartfelt messages and affection.

Arjun’s caption accompanying the video was equally poignant as he expressed his deep love: “You loved me so much. I miss you so much. It’s been 5 years now. Thank you for everything you did for me and the countless hearts you touched, helped, and healed. Everyone misses you, Mamma. Love you.”

These words beautifully conveyed the profound emotions and the enduring impact his mother had on his life and the lives she touched.

Arjun Rampal, who recently made his debut in the highly acclaimed movie “Bhagavanth Kesari,” shared this vulnerable and affectionate moment with his fans. The versatile actor, known for his diverse roles, has garnered immense love and praise for his performance in the film. This tribute to his mother reveals a more personal and emotional side of the actor, endearing him even further to his fans.