Here are the 5 most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram for 2022

Instagram is one of the top apps and the most used social media platform. Initially, the platform was only a source to upload pictures and to see what exactly goes around the world via an online platform.

But lately, one’s presence on the app has become a race and the one who wins is celebrated widely. While there are several most followed celebrities around the globe, in a country whose population is 1.3Billion, being able to stay consistent as the most followed celebrity is a position many might want to be in.

Here are the 5 most followed Indian Celebrities:

Virat Kohli

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli has been the most followed celebrity in India for a really long time. With a following of 216M, the star enjoys the title of the most followed Indian. He ranks third after footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in most followed athletes in the world.

Priyanka Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been dominating both Hollywood and Bollywood for a really long time. It doesn’t come as a shocker to see her secure the position of the 2nd most followed Indian on Instagram with 82.6M.

Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is the most spontaneous Instagram user. While all her uploads are raw and real, they get the most traction. Currently, she is the 3rd most followed Indian with the following 75.2 M followers, and also one of the most loved Indian celebrities.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar ranks fourth in the list of top 5 Instagram followers in India. She is an Indian Singer and has 71.5 million followers on Instagram. She is the most followed Indian singer on Instagram. Especially with her several moments making the headlines.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt ranks as the fifth most followed Indian with a following of 71.2M followers. With several films like Gangubai and Darlings becoming a blockbuster, Alia Bhatt is one of the most followed Indian celebrities.