Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt celebrate father Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday

On the occasion of Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday, his daughters Pooja and Shaheen took to social media to express their love and admiration for the renowned filmmaker.

Pooja Bhatt, an accomplished actress and director, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, emphasizing her father’s influence on her life. She posted a touching video, writing, “We are what we do. Not what we say we will do. Privileged to be born to a man who continues to lead by example.”

Mahesh Bhatt, who has carved a niche in the Indian film industry, married veteran actress Soni Razdan in 1986. Together, they welcomed two daughters, Shaheen and Alia. Pooja Bhatt, his eldest daughter from his first marriage to Kiran Bhatt, also shares a close bond with her father.

After Pooja, Shaheen joined the birthday wishes, sharing her sentiments in a sweet post: “Happy Birthday buddy boy. You’re my favourite person and you make everything better.” The affection displayed by both daughters highlights the strong family ties that Mahesh Bhatt has nurtured throughout his life.

With a career spanning decades, Mahesh Bhatt has garnered numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards. He is best known for films like ‘Daddy’ (1989), ‘Aashiqui’ (1990), and ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin’ (1991), where he famously cast Pooja alongside Aamir Khan. His cinematic journey continued with the successful film ‘Sadak’ and the deeply personal ‘Zakhm’, which delves into the complexities of religious identity and familial relationships, featuring both Pooja and Ajay Devgn.

The 1990s marked a period of critical acclaim for Bhatt, with films like ‘Sir’, ‘Gumraah’, and ‘Criminal’ making significant impacts on audiences. His film ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ earned him the National Film Award – Special Jury Award in 1994, further solidifying his status in Indian cinema.