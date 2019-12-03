It seems like a season of sports-themed films in Bollywood. As audiences are prepping up for 83’ in which Ranveer Singh will essay the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, Taapsee Pannu is all set to treat her fans with her next flick. The Pink actress is all set to bring the life of Indian women’s cricket team captain, Mithali Raj, in her biopic. After impressing her fans with her powerhouse performances in Bollywood, the actress announced her next film.

On Tuesday, Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj is celebrating her birthday. On the occasion, Taapsee announced her next film, which will be a biopic of Mithali Raj. The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with the birthday girl and penned a heartfelt note. Along with that she also announced that she will essay the role of Mitali in her next film titled ‘Shabaash Mithu’. The actress wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ #HappyBirthdayCaptain (sic).”

In a statement to Bombay Times, Taapsee said she was honoured to play the women’s Indian cricket team captain. “Though I have already started feeling the pressure of stepping into her shoes, I don’t want to trade this place with anyone else. Mithali has always been brave and strong to back the truth, and that is why I connect with her. She has changed the way women’s cricket is perceived in India and her story is truly worth telling,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Taapsee is associated with a sports-themed movie. She played a female shooter in Saand Ki Aankh and a hockey player in Soorma.