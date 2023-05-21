Happy birthday Aditya Chopra !

Today Aditya Chopra is celebrating his 52nd birthday as he was born on 21 May 1971 in the family of world-recognized filmmakers Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra.

As expected, since childhood, he was an enthusiastic filmmaker. He has created remarkable movies in Bollywood. He always encourages newcomers and gives them the opportunity to rise high regardless of their back ground.

This year in 2023, his production house Yash Raj Films created the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema ’Pathaan’ which made him one of the best producers of Indian cinema.

Living on his family legacy, he started his film career as an assistant to his father in ‘Chandni’ ‘Lamhe’ and ‘Darr’.

At just the age of 23, Aditya Chopra directed his first film, a true blockbuster ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ released on 20 October 1995 and created a landmark in Indian cinema.

He was accountable for the story, screenplay and dialogue in addition to direction. He won every plausible award for this film, including the coveted National Award.

Touching new landmarks on 12 December 2014, Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut, completed 1000 weeks at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir Cinema, becoming the longest running film in the history of Indian cinema.

Afterwards, he directed ‘Mohabbatein’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. In the year 2004. Aditya Chopra continued his journey by making amazing films like Dhoom, and Hum Tum as a producer and made a lot of money at the box office.

He also co-produced and penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of ‘Veer-Zaara’ which was actually directed by Yash Chopra and this film was biggest-grossing film of the year.

In 2008, Aditya Chopra directed his third film,’Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and launched,Anushka Sharma.

After Yash Chopra Aditya Chopra become a producer and creative head of Yash Raj Films, and launched various successful directors in the course of the last few years – with each one a recognized directorial talent .

He also launched many talented actors like Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma. In the year 2011, Yash Raj Films launched a youth films studio,”Y-Films” and the aim of this vibrant start-up was to give the young audiences a creative outlet that was both entertaining and had the youth voice.

Under Aditya Chopra, Yash Raj Films is truly on its way to becoming India’s only truly complete movie studio, and one of the giants of global film making.