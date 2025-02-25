Netflix drops the chilling teaser of psychological thriller ‘Revelations’

Netflix has dropped a spine-chilling and high-stakes teaser for its upcoming psychological Korean film, ‘Revelations.’ The film brings together Ryu Jun Yeol, Shin Hyun Been, and Shin Min Jae as they find themselves embroiled in a missing person case. Adding to the trill is the news that ‘Train to Busan’ and ‘Hellbound’ director Yeon Sang Ho has helmed the title. The intense narrative will feature a clash between morality, faith, and madness.

‘Revelations’ stars Ryu Jun Yeol as Pastor Sung Min Chan, who believes he has witnessed a divine revelation. Shin Hyun Been appears as Detective Lee Yeon Hui, who is tormented by visions of her late sister. Meanwhile, Shin Min Jae stars as Kwon Yang Rae, an ex-convict who becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance. As the pastor and the detective battle their own demons, they try and solve the case in their own ways.

The newly released teaser opens with a phone call reporting the disappearance of a teenage girl. From the very first shot, the makers make the stage for a meticulous investigation that will uncover several harrowing details. Moreover, matters escalate Pastor Sung Min Chan claims to have received divine guidance identifying Kwon Yang Rae as the culprit. His conviction pushes him to take on the responsibility of delivering justice.

Meanwhile, Detective Lee Yeon Hee finds herself deeper into the high-stakes case. She starts to discover unsettling ties between the pastor and the suspect. The burden of the unfortunate past and her unresolved grief begin to shroud her judgment. Standing at the edge of her judgement she starts questioning the truth. One of the teaser’s most eerie scenes is Yeon Hee saying, “She says she waited for me to be rescued.” The line at once elevates the haunting plot as things get more complex. Additionally, the tagline of the film reads, “Madness begins with twisted faith.” It perfectly sums up the theme of the film as viewers will grapple to differentiate between faith and madness.

Meanwhile, for the film, ‘Hellbound’ creators- director Yeon Sang Ho and writer Choi Gyu Seok reunite. Additionally, Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón is serving as the executive producer. Meanwhile, the thriller is going to hit the small screen on March 21.