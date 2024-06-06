‘Hamare Baarah’ release halted by HC just days before release

The release of the much-anticipated film ‘Hamare Baarah’ has been abruptly halted by a High Court order, just 48 hours before it was set to hit theaters worldwide. This sudden legal setback has left the filmmakers, cast, and crew in a state of shock and disappointment.

‘Hamare Baarah’ has generated significant buzz for its daring exploration of overpopulation, a theme rarely addressed in Indian cinema. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film examines the complex consequences of population growth, aiming to provoke thought and discussion among viewers. The film features an ensemble cast, including Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, and has been in the spotlight since its announcement due to its bold subject matter.

Recently, the film’s team, including actor Annu Kapoor, met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to express their gratitude for the safety measures and police protection provided for the film’s release. The meeting underscored the film’s significance and the precautions taken to ensure its smooth launch.

However, the optimism did not live long. Producers Birender Bhagat and Ravi S Gupta have expressed their dismay over the High Court’s decision to impose a stay on the film despite it having received a censor certificate. Bhagat voiced his frustration, stating, “Our film has passed the censor board and would have released this Friday. We have invested our entire life’s savings into this project. We are shocked and disappointed by this stay, which has been imposed without even viewing the film.”

The producers highlighted the severe financial implications of this decision. “The film was ready for a worldwide release on June 7. We had finalized distributor agreements and completed all necessary payments. Now, everything is in jeopardy. Without hearing our side or watching the film, they stopped just days before its release,” Bhagat lamented.

The legal challenge came from activists of a specific religious community, who filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court seeking to block the film’s release. The court’s decision has put the film’s future in uncertainty, leaving the filmmakers scrambling to address the legal and financial fallout.

Directed by Kamal Chandra and produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh, ‘Hamare Baarah’ also features a screenplay by Rajan Agarwal. The stay order has thrown the production into chaos, with the team now facing the daunting task of navigating this unexpected legal obstacle.

As the situation unfolds, the film’s supporters and industry observers await further developments, hoping for a resolution that will allow ‘Hamare Baarah’ to reach its intended audience.