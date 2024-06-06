Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to Sunil Dutt on 95th birth anniversary

Today marks what would have been the 95th birthday of Sunil Dutt, and his son, Sanjay Dutt, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his late father. The Bollywood actor posted two touching black-and-white photographs in memory of the legendary actor and politician.

In the first image, a young Sanjay is seen with his sister Priya, held lovingly in their father’s arms. The picture captures a tender moment of Sunil Dutt engaging playfully with his children. The second image is a candid shot of Sunil Dutt engrossed in reading a letter, reflecting his thoughtful and contemplative nature.

Alongside the photographs, Sanjay Dutt wrote a moving caption: “Happy birthday, dad. I miss you and love you. I have and will follow all that you have taught me, the values, and most of all to be a humble and a good human being who helps the needy. Love you, dad.”

Sunil Dutt, born Balraj Dutt on June 6, 1929, was a multifaceted personality known for his contributions to Indian cinema and politics. He began his acting career with the 1955 Hindi film “Railway Platform” and soon rose to fame with critically acclaimed films like “Ek Hi Raasta” (1956) and “Mother India” (1957). His career spanned nearly five decades, during which he delivered numerous successful films, earning him a prominent place in the industry.

In 1958, Sunil Dutt married his “Mother India” co-star, Nargis, and they had three children together, including Sanjay Dutt. Sunil Dutt’s contributions to cinema were recognized by the Indian government in 1968 when he was awarded the Padma Shri.

Beyond his film career, Sunil Dutt was also a dedicated public servant. He joined the Indian National Congress in 1984 and served as a Member of Parliament for five terms, representing the Mumbai North West constituency. He also held the position of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Manmohan Singh government from 2004 to 2005 and served as the Sheriff of Mumbai.