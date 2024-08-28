Halsey teases album ‘The Great Impersonator’, once believed to be her final act

American musical star Halsey has dropped a teaser for her next album. The singer’s upcoming release will be a confessional concept album titled ‘The Great Impersonator’. It will trace the trajectory of Halsey’s life and career. On August 27, Halsey released the album’s teaser. It showcases Halsey grappling with a series of existential questions as she imagines herself in different musical eras.

The teaser is a compilation of videos, including behind-the-scenes glimpses of her in the studio. It then cuts to Halsey’s cosplay of musical icons David Bowie and Britney Spears. The video’s introspective narration begins with her confessing, “I really thought this album would be the last one I ever made.” The trailer for the new album comes two months after Halsey was diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell disorder.

Accompanying the clip, Halsey’s voice-over narration reflects on her life. She questions how her life might have been different if she had lived in another era. In the video, the ‘Color’ singer asks, “When you get sick like that, you start thinking about ways it could’ve all been different. What if I debuted in the early 2000s? The ’90s? The ’80s? The ’70s? Am I still Halsey every time? In every timeline, do I still get sick? Do I become a mom?” As Halsey contemplates these alternatives, the video showcases her replicating the signature fashion from these musical eras, drawing inspiration from Bowie, Spears, and others. Additionally, snippets of songs from the album serve as the soundtrack.

Furthermore, Halsey also included snippets of their track ‘Lucky’ in the trailer. The pop star concludes the trailer with the existential question, “If it all ended right now, is this a person you’d be proud to leave behind? Is it even you?”

Earlier this year, Halsey released the first single from the album cycle, ‘The End. With this track she announced that she is “lucky to be alive” post her diagnosis.

Halsey hasn’t announced a release date for ‘The Great Impersonator’ yet, but their website hints that it’s coming in 2024.