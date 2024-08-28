Lisa and Rosalía’s ‘New Woman’ lands Billboard hot 100 and Global Excl US Charts

On August 15, BLACKPINK star Lisa and Spanish pop star Rosalía released their collaboration track, ‘New Woman.’ The song quickly became a hit, amassing an impressive number of streams and views on online platforms. As the success continues, Lisa’s ‘New Woman’ featuring Rosalía has made it onto prestigious global charts.

On August 27, 2024, Billboard released this week’s charts, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosalía’s ‘New Woman’ secured a spot. The collaboration debuted at No. 97 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Lisa’s fourth entry on the chart. Her previous solo comeback hit, ‘ROCKSTAR,’ ranked at No. 70 on the Hot 100 and at No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200, her highest career ranking to date. Additionally, the K-pop star’s solo tracks ‘Lalisa’ and ‘Money’ from her debut album were the first to make it onto the chart.

Furthermore, the track ‘New Woman’ also secured a spot on the coveted Global Excl US chart, climbing to No. 4 after debuting at No. 10. Lisa’s previous hit, ‘ROCKSTAR,’ became her first song to top this prestigious chart. For those unfamiliar, the Global Excl US chart features tracks trending worldwide, excluding the United States.

In related news, BLACKPINK’s Lisa has achieved another personal milestone. On August 27, she surpassed IU’s record for the most followers on Spotify for a female K-pop soloist. Lisa now boasts an impressive 8,701,200 followers, surpassing IU’s previous record of 8.6 million.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her solo debut in September 2021 with the singles ‘Lalisa’ and ‘Money,’ released under YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment to focus on individual projects. Furthermore, launched her own label, LLOUD, in 2024. Additionally, Lisa will restart her acting career soon. She will be seen it the third season of the HBO series ‘The White Lotus.’