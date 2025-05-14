Halle Berry changes outfit last minute due to Cannes crackdown

Even for an Oscar winner, Cannes can throw in a last-minute curveball — especially when it involves a red carpet and a rulebook. Hollywood star Halle Berry, who’s on the jury at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, revealed she had to ditch her original outfit just hours before walking the red carpet.

Why? A brand-new dress code that’s turning heads and raising eyebrows.

Advertisement

Halle Berry opened up about the unexpected wardrobe switch during the festival’s jury press conference. “I had an amazing dress by Indian designer that I cannot wear because it’s too big of a train,” she said, referring to her original choice for the opening night gala.

Advertisement

“I’m not going to break the rules. The nudity part is also probably a good rule,” she added with a wry smile.

The sudden change stems from a set of updated red carpet guidelines laid out by Cannes organizers ahead of the 78th edition of the festival.

The freshly enforced rules crack down on outfits that expose “nudity,” citing “decency” as the reason. That’s right — no more barely-there gowns or dramatic trains that sweep across the Croisette like a royal parade.

This isn’t a full fashion police takeover, but it’s close. According to the official statement released on May 12, the move is meant to reflect the festival’s “institutional framework” and French legal standards.

The festival is now strictly enforcing evening wear — think tuxedos for men and long gowns for women — especially for gala screenings at the iconic Grand Théâtre Lumière.

“The aim is not to regulate attire per se,” the new guidelines say, “but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet.”

Translation? You can still bring the glam, but leave the risqué looks at home.

Festival organizers are also clamping down on overly elaborate dresses that may interfere with logistics. They’ve made it clear that they “reserve the right to deny access to individuals whose attire could obstruct the movement of other guests or complicate seating arrangements.”

In simple terms, don’t show up with a ten-foot train or thigh-high slits that could cause a pile-up in the aisles.

This isn’t just about appearances — it’s about flow and function. The welcoming teams at Cannes have been instructed to block access to anyone who doesn’t comply. “For all other screenings, proper attire is sufficient,” the statement adds — so the rules are slightly relaxed for non-gala events.

Berry, who’s no stranger to stunning on the red carpet, is one of the key jury members this year. She’s joined by a power-packed panel that includes ‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia (‘All We Imagine as Light’), South Korean director Hong Sangsoo, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, writer Leïla Slimani, Congolese documentarian Dieudo Hamadi, and Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas. French legend Juliette Binoche is presiding as jury president.