‘Gudgudi’ starring Rajshri Deshpande to shine at Denmark’s Odense Film Festival

Rajshri Deshpande’s latest short film, ‘Gudgudi’, is set to make its mark on the international stage at the 47th Odense International Film Festival in Denmark this August. This year, the festival, which is a notable gateway to Oscar and European Film Awards, has selected ‘Gudgudi’ as the only representative of Indian cinema out of a staggering 4,200 submissions from 40 countries.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Abhiroop Basu, ‘Gudgudi’ is a poignant exploration of the Gujarat riots of 2002, but with a fresh perspective. While many narratives about the riots focus on communal violence, Basu’s film offers a unique view by highlighting the experiences of women during this turbulent period. The film follows a mother-daughter duo as they navigate the harrowing events, emphasizing themes of survival and resilience.

Basu, known for his previous works like ‘Meal’, ‘Laali’, and ‘Rhino Charge’, embarked on this project after uncovering distressing reports about the violence against women during the riots. “I stumbled upon a shocking news report revealing that over 150 Hindu women had been raped and murdered,” Basu shared. “This was a turning point for me. It underscored the notion that women, irrespective of their religion, are treated as mere objects of violence. This realization became the foundation for ‘Gudgudi’.”

Deshpande, who has earned acclaim for her roles in web series like ‘The Fame Game’ and ‘Trial By Fire’, was deeply moved by Basu’s vision. She remarked, “Abhiroop’s approach to this story, stripping away the noise to focus on a human narrative of survival, really resonated with me. By presenting the riots through a woman’s lens, he brings a fresh and urgent perspective to the story.”

The film’s cast includes Akash Sinha, Chetan Sharma, Kuldeep Sareen, and Shayree Sarkar, all of whom contribute to a compelling portrayal of human endurance amidst chaos. ‘Gudgudi’ will be screened at the festival on August 27, 29, and 31, promising audiences a gripping and insightful portrayal of the impact of violence on women and their strength in the face of adversity.

As ‘Gudgudi’ prepares to make its debut on the global stage, its inclusion in the Odense International Film Festival is a significant achievement. The festival’s selection process is highly competitive, and having ‘Gudgudi’ among the 148 films chosen underscores its powerful narrative and exceptional storytelling. This screening is not just a milestone for the film, but also a testament to the compelling nature of Indian cinema on the world stage.