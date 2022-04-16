Great triumph on Box Office for KGF : Chapter 2

The KGF chapter 2 has done wonders on box office since the box office numbers for the film are still pouring in. With great ratings and amazing customer reviews KGF: Chapter 2 continues to create magic. Ever since the trailer of the film has been launched, the craze amongst the audiences became an obsession that still remains constant for the film. The performance of the lead actor of the film Yash has created a buzz around the industry. While the Hindi version of the film is still in reckless mode, the other versions too are being admired by the audiences.

On the first day of its release the film’s performance was outstanding and it lead to a great opening of 100+ crore. Since Thursday being a holiday no one expected it to outshine to this level, whereas after seeing an exceptional response from the general public, the expectations from the film generally increased for the second day and the same thing happened, as the film kept surpassing all the expectations. The film performed exceptionally outstanding on the Day 2 as well.

As per records, KGF chapter 2 did a business of 86-88 crores on Day 2. This is undoubtedly admirable after a start of 116 crores. Also the film continues to create its magic on the box office on Saturday April 16, 2022 as well. The box office collection of double centuries on Day 1 and Day 2 for KGF 2 happens to be a remarkable success.