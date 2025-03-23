Yash’s ‘Toxic’ gets a release date: The wait is over!

Yash fans, mark your calendars! The much-anticipated action-packed thriller ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ is ready to release on the big screen on March 19, 2026—on the same date as Ugadi.

Yash sets the screen on fire (literally!)

The makers have dropped a jaw-dropping new poster, and it’s nothing short of electrifying. Yash, emerging from a blaze, oozes intensity and power, hinting at the high-octane action that awaits. If this first look is anything to go by, ‘Toxic’ promises to be a rollercoaster ride of thrills, drama, and larger-than-life moments.

Advertisement

A birthday surprise for fans

On his 39th birthday, Yash treated his fans to a teaser glimpse of ‘Toxic’. The clip showed him making a dashing entrance into a nightclub, dressed in a sharp white suit, cigar in hand. The atmosphere is electric as all eyes in the club turn toward him. The teaser, packed with bold and stylish sequences, hints at an intense, immersive experience—one that fans can’t wait to dive into!

Advertisement

What’s ‘Toxic’ all about?

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic’ is being filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English. It’s a period gangster drama with an intriguing storyline, and the cast is nothing short of spectacular. Alongside Yash, the film stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Darrell D’Silva, and Akshay Oberoi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

The film is joint production of Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The cinematography is handled by Rajeev Ravi, and the music from the title announcement was composed by Jeremy Stack.

‘Toxic’ began filming in August 2023 in Bengaluru, and since then, anticipation has only grown. Originally announced in December 2023 under the working title Yash 19, the film’s official title was revealed soon after.

With its unique blend of action, drama, and style, ‘Toxic’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of 2026. With Yash at the helm, fans can expect an unforgettable, high-energy cinematic experience.

Are you excited to see Yash in ‘Toxic’? Let us know in the comments!