Grammy 2025: Beyonce sweeps 11 nods; several artists snubbeb

The biggest night of the year celebrating the best of music is set to return on February 2, 2025. The biggest musical awards, Grammy, has dropped the nominations for their 2025 chapter. Slated to be in LA, the evening will recognise the frontrunners of the global music industry. For the awards, country music queen Beyonce has received the maximum number of nods with 11 nominations. These include the song, album, and record of the year for ‘Cowboy Carter.’ Coming in next is Taylor Swift with 6 nominations for top categories. Meanwhile, several artists have been snubbed including Tyla, Dua Lipa and the majority of the K-pop scene.

The complete list of nominations for the 67th Grammy is as follows:

Album of the Year: “New Blue Sun,” André 3000; “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé; “Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter; “BRAT,” Charli XCX. “Djesse Vol. 4, “Jacob Collie; “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Billie Eilish. “Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Chappell Roan; “The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift.

Record of the Year: “Now and Then,” the Beatles; “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyoncé; “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter. “360,” Charli XCX; “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish; “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar. “Good Luck, Babe!”, Chappell Roan; “Fortnight,” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.

Song Of the Year (Songwriter’s Award): “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams. “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and FINNEAS. “Die with a Smile,” Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt). “Fortnight,” Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift. “Good Luck, Babe!”, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter; “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar. “Please Please Please,” Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter. “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq.

Best New Artist: Benson Boone; Sabrina Carpenter; Doechii; Khruangbin; RAYE; Chappell Roan; Shaboozey; Teddy Swims.

Songwriter Of The Year: Jessi Alexander; Amy Allen; Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; RAYE.

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Bodyguard,” Beyoncé; “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter; “Apple,” Charli XCX. “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish; “Good Luck, Babe!”, Chappell Roan.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “us.,” Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift; “Levii’s Jeans,” Beyoncé featuring Post Malone. “Guess,” Charli XCX and Billie Eilish; “the boy is mine,” Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica. “Die with a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Best Rap Performance: “Enough (Miami),” Cardi B; “When the Sun Shines Again,” Common and Pete Rock featuring Psdnuos. “Nissan Altima,” Doechii; “Houdini,” Eminem. “Like That,” Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar. “Yeah Glo!”, GloRilla; “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar.

Best African Music Performance: “Tomorrow,” Yemi Alade; “MMS,” Asake and Wizkid; “Sensational,” Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay. “Higher,” Burna Boy; “Love Me JeJe,” Tems.

Best Pop Vocal Album: “Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter; “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Billie Eilish”; “eternal sunshine,” Ariana Grande. “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Chappell Roan. “The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift.

Best Rap Album: “Might Delete Later,” J. Cole; “The Auditorium, Vol. 1,” Common and Pete Rock. “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii,” “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace),” Eminem. “We Don’t Trust You,” Future and Metro Boomin.

Best Country Album: “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé; “F-1 Trillion,” Post Malone; “Deeper Well,” Kacey Musgraves. “Higher,” Chris Stapleton; “Whirlwind,” Lainey Wilson.

Best R&B Album: “11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown. “Vantablack,” Lalah Hathaway; “Revenge,” Muni Long. “Algorithm,” Lucky Dave; “Coming Home,” Usher.

Best Dance/Electronic Album: “BRAT,” Charli XCX; “Three,” Four Tet. “Hyperdrama,” Justice; “Timeless,” KAYTRANADA; “Telos,” Zedd.

Best Rock Album: “Happiness Bastards,” the Black Crowes; “Romance,” Fontaines D.C.; “Saviors,” Green Day. “TANGK,” IDLES; “Dark Matter,” Pearl Jam. “Hackney Diamonds,” the Rolling Stones; “No Name,” Jack White.

Best Alternative Music Album: “Wild God,” Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds; “Charm,” Clairo. “The Collective,” Kim Gordon; “What Now,” Brittany Howard. “All Born Screaming,” St. Vincent.

Best Progressive R&B Album: “So Glad to Know You,” Avery(asterisk)Sunshine; “En Route,” Durand Bernarr. “Bando Stone and the New World,” Childish Gambino; “Crash,” Kehlani. “Why Lawd?”, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxledge).

Best Jazz Vocal Album: “Journey in Black,” Christie Dashiell; “Wildflowers Vol. 1,” Kurt Elling and Sullivan Fortne. “A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy; “Milton + esperanza,” Milton Nascimento and esperanza spalding. “My Ideal,” Catherine Russell and Sean Mason.

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: “Owl Song,” Ambrose Akinmusire featuring Bill Frisell and Herlin Riley. “Beyond this Place,” Kenny Barron featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins and Steve Nelson. “Remembrance,” Chick Corea and Béla Fleck; “Solo Game,” Sullivan Fortner.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “A Fleur de Peau,” Cyrille Aimée. “Visions,” Norah Jones; “Good Together,” Lake Street Dive. “Impossible Dream,” Aaron Lazar. “Christmas Wish,” Gregory Porter.

Best Gospel Album: “Covered Vol. 1,” Melvin Crispell III. “Choirmaster II (Live),” Ricky Dillard; “Father’s Day,” Kirk Franklin. “Still Karen,” Karen Clark Sheard; “More Than This,” CeCe Winans.

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Heart of a Human,” DOE; “When Wind Meets Fire,” Elevation Worship. “Child of God,” Forrest Frank; “Coat of Many Colors,” Brandon Lake. “The Maverick Way Complete,” Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore.

Best Latin Pop Album: “Funk Generation,” Anitta; “El Viaje,” Luis Fonsi. “GARCÍA,” Kany García; “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira. “ORQUÍDEAS,” Kali Uchis.

Best Latin Urban Album: “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” Bad Bunny; “Rayo,” J Balvin. “FERXXOCALIPSIS,” Feid; “Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente; “att.,” Young Miko.

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: “Compita del Destino,” El David Aguilar; “Pa’ Tu Cuerpa,” Cimafunk. “Autopoiética,” Mon Laferte; “GRASA,” Nathy Peluso. “¿Quien Trae las Cornetas?”, Rawayana.

Best Reggae Album: “Take it Easy,” Collie Budz; “Party with Me,” Vybz Kartel. “Never Gets Late Here,” Shenseea. “Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe),” Various artists; “Evolution,” the Wailers.

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: “Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say,” Queen Sheba. “Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series,” Omari Hardwick. “Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 In the Beginning was the Word,” Malik Yusef. “The Heart, the Mind, the Soul,” Tank and the Bangas. “The Seven Number Ones,” Mad Skillz.

Best Comedy Album: “Armageddon,” Ricky Gervais; “The Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle. “The Prisoner,” Jim Gaffigan; “Someday You’ll Die,” Nikki Glaser. “Where Was I,” Trevor Noah.

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “The Color Purple”; “Deadpool & Wolverine”. “Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein”; “Saltburn”. “Twisters: The Album.”