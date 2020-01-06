The 77th Golden Globes 2020 took place on 5 January 2020.
Ricky Gervais hosted the awards show for the fifth time and final time.
1917 won the Best Motion Picture while the Best Film ( Musical or Comedy) category was won by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award for Joker while Renée Zellweger took home the Best Actress award for her role in Judy.
Parasite won the Best Picture in Foreign Language category.
Brad Pitt and Leonardo Di Caprio starrer Once Upon a Time in Hollywood along with HBO’s Succession, Chernobyl and Amazon’s Fleabag won big at the Sunday night awards.
Apart from the best film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also won Tarantino an award for the best screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Pitt.
On the Netflix front, only two prizes went to the streaming giant. One for Olivia Colman’s perfromance as the lead in The Crown and second, for Laura Dern’s supporting role in Marriage Story.
HBO won the most awards for TV while Hulu won awards for Ramy and The Act while Amazon was recognized for Fleabag.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Chernobyl
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Sam Mendes (1917)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Fleabag
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Missing Link
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox (Succession)
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Parasite
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)