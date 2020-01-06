The 77th Golden Globes 2020 took place on 5 January 2020.

Ricky Gervais hosted the awards show for the fifth time and final time.

1917 won the Best Motion Picture while the Best Film ( Musical or Comedy) category was won by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award for Joker while Renée Zellweger took home the Best Actress award for her role in Judy.

Parasite won the Best Picture in Foreign Language category.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo Di Caprio starrer Once Upon a Time in Hollywood along with HBO’s Succession, Chernobyl and Amazon’s Fleabag won big at the Sunday night awards.

Apart from the best film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also won Tarantino an award for the best screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Pitt.

On the Netflix front, only two prizes went to the streaming giant. One for Olivia Colman’s perfromance as the lead in The Crown and second, for Laura Dern’s supporting role in Marriage Story.

HBO won the most awards for TV while Hulu won awards for Ramy and The Act while Amazon was recognized for Fleabag.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Chernobyl

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Sam Mendes (1917)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Fleabag

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Missing Link

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Parasite

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)