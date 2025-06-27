Ayushmann Khurrana, Payal Kapadia, Kamal Haasan join Hollywood bigshots in Oscars voting

Bollywood’s Ayushmann Khurrana has been invited to become a member of the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organization behind the Oscars.

He now joins an elite group of 534 international artists and professionals selected this year. That includes Indian icon Kamal Haasan, Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, pop sensation Ariana Grande, comedian Conan O’Brien, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, and actors Naomi Ackie, Gillian Anderson, Stephen Graham, and Jodie Comer.

Payal Kapadia, director of ‘All We Imagine as Light’, is also one of the invitees to the voting body.

The announcement came on June 26, as part of the Academy’s annual membership drive. It recognizes and includes outstanding contributors to the world of cinema.

The Academy’s CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a joint statement, “We invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy. Through their commitment to filmmaking and the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”

Ayushmann started his career far from Hollywood glamour. After winning MTV Roadies Season 2 in 2004, he moved into radio and television. This was before he made a sensational film debut with ‘Vicky Donor’ in 2012. The film, which tackled the unconventional subject of sperm donation, was a major success. It set the tone for a career defined by bold and socially conscious roles.

He followed it up with acclaimed films like ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Bala’, ‘Andhadhun’, and ‘Article 15’. He is popular for picking stories that challenge norms and reflect the complexities of Indian society. And now, he now has carved out a space for himself that balances commercial success with meaningful cinema.

Most recently, he appeared in the ‘Dream Girl’ franchise.

This invitation to the Academy is a recognition of a body of work that has had impact beyond borders. Membership is highly selective. Except for those nominated for Academy Awards (who are considered automatically), candidates must be sponsored by two existing members from their desired branch.

The process includes thorough vetting by branch executive committees and final approval by the Board of Governors.

The members invited come from 56 countries and territories, spanning disciplines across directing, writing, acting, composing, production, and more.