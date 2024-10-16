Poonam Dhillon unveils poster for Punjabi film ‘Madhaniyan’

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon recently gave her fans a treat by sharing a sneak peek of her upcoming Punjabi film, ‘Madhaniyan’. The excitement was palpable as she revealed the official poster during a special event in Chandigarh.

Joining her at the event were her co-stars, including Neeru Bajwa, Dev Kharoud, B.N. Sharma, and Gurpreet Ghuggi, all key figures in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Poonam expressed her enthusiasm about the project, mentioning that she’s gearing up to start filming soon. She posted several images and videos from the poster launch event, showcasing the lively atmosphere.

Alongside the visuals, she wrote, “At the Poster Launch of my new Punjabi film, ‘Madhaniyan’, with Navbajwafilms & Prabh Studios. Written & directed by Nav Bajwa, coming soon!” In one of the clips, Neeru Bajwa also shared her excitement about being part of this venture.

The film’s poster itself has garnered attention, showcasing the lead characters against a backdrop rich in Punjabi culture, hinting at a movie filled with emotional depth and cultural resonance. Fans wasted no time in flooding the post’s comment section, eager to learn more about the storyline and expressing their anticipation for the film’s release.

Poonam Dhillon will be playing the role of a fun-loving grandmother from Canada in ‘Madhaniyan’. Speaking about the project, she shared her joy at being back in her hometown of Chandigarh. She also praised director Nav Bajwa for bringing together such an incredible cast, saying, “It’s due to Nav’s dedication that this stellar ensemble has come together. His passion for cinema is truly contagious.”

‘Madhaniyan’ is also special as it marks Neeru Bajwa’s first collaboration with Dev Kharoud on-screen. The film boasts a star-studded lineup, with talents like Karamjit Anmol, Nirmal Rishi, and Sara Gurpal, among many others. The film, written and directed by Nav Bajwa, is expected to hit the big screen in 2025.