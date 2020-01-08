Gippy Grewal and Neha Sharma will be seen together in Punjabi film Ik Sandhu Hunda Si.

The Punjabi singer and actor shared the film’s new poster on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Hockey chalugi 28th feb Nu Kal swere aa riha pre-teaser #ikSandhuHundaSi Directed By @rakesshhmehta.”

In the poster, Gippy Grewal is seen holding a hockey stick while a couple of bodies lay around and a few men stand in the foreground.

The makers of Ik Sandhu Hunda Si also shared through the poster that the teaser will release on 13 January 2020 and a pre-teaser on 9 Jnauary.

Neha Sharma will be making her Punjabi film debut with the Rakesh Mehta directorial.

Neha was also seen in the Punjabi song “Dheeme Dheeme” by Tony Kakkar.

Roshan Prince, Raghveer Boli, and Dheeraj Kumar will also feature in the film alongside Gippy Grewal and Neha Sharma.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announced that Ik Sandhu Hunda Si will release on 28 February 2020.