‘Wolfs’ trailer OUT: George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s action comedy releases in India on THIS date

Hollywood icons George Clooney and Brad Pitt are teaming up once again, this time for an action comedy titled ‘Wolfs’. The much-anticipated film is set to hit theaters in India on 27th September 2024. Fans of the dynamic duo can expect an exciting blend of humor and high-stakes action, promising to showcase the exceptional chemistry and comedic timing that Clooney and Pitt are known for.

The plot of ‘Wolfs’ centers on Clooney’s character, a professional fixer tasked with covering up a high-profile crime. The situation takes an unexpected turn when another fixer, played by Pitt, arrives on the scene. Forced to collaborate, these two “lone wolves” experience a chaotic and unpredictable night, leading to a series of misadventures that neither anticipated.

In a tantalizing teaser released by Apple TV+, viewers catch a glimpse of Clooney and Pitt in a tense, silent car ride, with the only sound being the rhythmic swish of windshield wipers. This brief snippet has already generated buzz, heightening anticipation for the full trailer and the film’s release.

The last time Clooney and Pitt shared significant screen time was in the 2008 dark comedy ‘Burn After Reading’. They are also well-remembered for their roles in the popular ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ trilogy, where their on-screen camaraderie left a lasting impression on audiences. Although they both appeared in John Krasinski’s recent film ‘If’, it wasn’t the traditional reunion fans had been hoping for; Pitt humorously portrayed an invisible, silent character while Clooney lent his voice to an imaginary friend.

Reflecting on their renewed collaboration, Clooney jokingly commented that he chose to work with the “pretty boy” Pitt again because “he needed work, he’s an up-and-comer.” When asked if it felt like old times, Clooney quipped, “No, it feels like a lot of time has passed. Too much time.”

‘Wolfs’ is written and directed by Jon Watts, best known for his work on Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ series. The film boasts a talented cast including Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan, adding further intrigue to the project.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be handling the exclusive release of ‘Wolfs’ in Indian cinemas, making 27th September 2024 a date for moviegoers to mark on their calendars. As the excitement builds, fans can look forward to a thrilling and hilarious ride with two of Hollywood’s biggest stars back in action together.