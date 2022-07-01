Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Geeta Phogat to give self-defence tips on ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’

Geeta Phogat to give self-defence tips on ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’

She shares her thoughts about marriage and even self-defense tips with girls over there.

IANS | New Delhi | July 1, 2022 1:53 pm

Geeta Phogat

Geeta Phogat to give self-defence tips on 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'

Arjuna Awardee wrestler Geeta Phogat will be coming as a celebrity guest on the show ‘Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti’. She shares her thoughts about marriage and even self-defense tips with girls over there.

Geeta says: “I feel very happy to reach the sets of the show Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti. The set is very beautiful, and the whole wedding vibe is present as I can feel it in the air. Marriage is a very important decision in a person’s life.”

“I want Mika to choose a girl who is very strong, strong, bold, and full of confidence. I met all the girls here on the sets and wrestled with them and played kabaddi, and also gave them self-defense tips.”

“Girls should be strong both mentally and physically. I wish Mika the best dulhania,” concludes Geeta.

Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti airs on Star Bharat.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Sports fraternity pays heed to PM Modi's call, lights up diyas to express solidarity to corona warriors
Wrestler Geeta Phogat announces pregnancy news
Sports fraternity congratulates Centre for revoking Article 370