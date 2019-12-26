The much-awaited dance number from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is out. Featuring Nora Fatehi, the “Garmi” song is an eclectic mix of rap with EDM and some hardcore choreography.

As each song from Remo D’Souza’s directorial shows the amount of hard work and prep that has gone into it, “Garmi” is no exception.

Varun Dhawan also features in the song as do other dancers from the ABCD films.

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Badshah with lyrics by Badshah, “Garmi” is a foot-tapping soundtrack.

Nora Fatehi shared the song on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Weather forecast for today.. Too HOT To Handle.. Full song is out! Link in Bio #Garmi.”

Varun Dhawan also shared the song on his official Instagram account with a caption that read, “Koi AC Chala do #GARMI teaser. Song out tomorrow @badboyshah @nehakakkar this is a banger.”

Street Dancer 3D also features Prabhu Deva. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, the film was originally believed to be a sequel to Disney’s ABCD 2 but was taken off the title due to Disney’s exit from Indian film production with UTV Motion Pictures being shut down.

A spin-off to the original films ABCD: Any Body Can Dance and ABCD 2, it is scheduled for a theatrical release in India on 24 January 2020.