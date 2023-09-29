‘Fukrey 3’ Day 1 Box Office collection: Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi starrer gets flying start

Actors Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Pulkit Samrat starrer comedy film ‘Fukrey 3’ has according to estimates collected Rs 8.82 crore at the Indian box office on its first day.

Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, “#Fukrey3 fares well on Day 1… Evening / night shows perform better… Biz in #Maharashtra affected due to #GanpatiVisarjan… Needs to witness substantial growth from Fri – Mon for a strong, impressive total… Thu ₹ 8.82 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.

Both ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Fukrey Returns’ had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

There have been several delays for ‘Fukrey 3’. The movie’s initial release date was September 7–was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’. After that, it was pushed to December 1.

Now it’s shifted back to the month of September.

Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, is not a part of the third instalment.

Ali, earlier issued a statement, confirming his exit from the franchise. He informed that he did not work in ‘Fukrey 3’ owing to a scheduling conflict with ‘Mirzapur 3’ season.

Reacting to Ali’s absence from the film, actor Pulkit Samrat told ANI, “We actually miss him a lot. We have a lot of fun with him during the promotions or even during the shoot. He also gives very interesting inputs, but unfortunately due to his dates and time he will not be seen in Part 3, but who knows, he might be in Part 4.”