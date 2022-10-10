From Umrao Jaan to Mr. Natwarlal, here are some best performances of Rekha

The ever-ravishing Bollywood actress Rekha who celebrates her 68th birthday today refuses to fade despite nearing to be a septuagenarian. Rekha still captivates the audience through her silver-screen enigma and throws challenges to the young actors with her glamorous self.

Despite her growing age Rekha’s magic and glamour fail to die down. Starting her career as a child artist in Telugu films she started as a lead actor in 1969 and has never stopped since.

Rekha completely redefined the Kathak era of Bollywood with her dance style, grace, and expression.

From Umrao Jaan to Mr. Natwarlal Rekha has given a number of performances and has pinned several numbers on the list of iconic and evergreen Bollywood music. Needless to say, she is known for her timeless beauty. On Rekha’s birthday, let’s revisit some of her best performances and replay some of her popular songs:

Umrao Jaan – Dil Cheez Kya Hai

When one thinks of Rekha, the first film that comes to mind is undoubtedly Umrao Jaan. This 1981 classic film is hands down one of her best that also helped her bag a National Award for Best Actress.

Umrao Jaan – In Aankhon Ki Masti

This one too occupies a spot on the playlists of many. Such is the magic of the song and the film that it established Rekha as one of the top actresses in Bollywood. It was sung by Asha Bhosle.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar – Salam-e-Ishq Meri Jaan

This Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan film gave us many iconic songs, including Salam-e-Ishq Meri Jaan. Crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, this track is evergreen, courtesy of its music and Rekha’s dance.

Mr. Natwarlal – Pardesia

Who can forget this peppy song from Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s film? It is one of the most popular tracks of the veteran actress. It also marked another collaboration between Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

Ghar – Aaj Kal Paon Zameen Par

Nothing feels better than just listening to this soulful track, from Rekha and Vinod Mehra’s 1978 film, on a rainy day. Don’t you think?

Silsila – Dekha Ek Khawab

The 1981 romantic drama was ahead of its time and turned out to be a favorite of many. Starring Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, Silsila is one of the most controversial films of the actress’s career.

Lajja

Rekha played the role of Ramdulari, a village midwife who refuses to be bound by gender-based ties.

Khoon Bhari Maang

This 1988 Rakesh Roshan directorial saw Rekha as a strong character of Arti. The actress bagged her second Filmfare award for the film in the category of Best Actress.