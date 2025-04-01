Ghibli-style AI art now free: Generate unlimited images with ChatGPT without paying

OpenAI just dropped a major update for ChatGPT users—its AI-powered image generator is now free for everyone (Rejoice Ghibli enthusiasts!)

CEO Sam Altman took to social media to share the news, posting, “ChatGPT image gen now rolled out to all free users!” on X (formerly Twitter).

This means you no longer need a paid subscription to create stunning AI-generated images right inside ChatGPT.

The feature was initially exclusive to premium users under ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team plans. But after a massive wave of interest, OpenAI has made it available to everyone.

Social media is already buzzing with AI-generated art, with many users experimenting with different styles—especially the dreamy, hand-drawn Studio Ghibli aesthetic that has taken over AI art communities, and that’s now free!

How to Use ChatGPT’s image generator to create Ghibli art for free?

OpenAI’s GPT-4o model powers the image generation tool, making it easy to create highly detailed and visually striking images. If you’re new to AI-generated art, here’s how you can start:

1. Log in to ChatGPT on your device.

2. Start a new chat and type a prompt describing the image you want. For example:

“A magical forest at sunrise, with deer and birds near a shimmering pond in a Studio Ghibli style.”

3. Submit the prompt and wait for the AI to generate your image.

4. Download the final creation or tweak it by refining your description.

If you want to edit an existing image, simply upload it in the chat and provide specific instructions. For example, you can request: “Turn this photo into a watercolor-style painting.”

Other AI image generators you can try

While ChatGPT now offers free image generation, there are other AI tools worth exploring:

– DALL·E (by OpenAI) – A standalone AI image generator.

– Stable Diffusion – An open-source alternative with more customization options.

– Deep Dream Generator – A free online tool for AI-based image creation.

– RunwayML – A powerful AI art platform for creators.

Mobile apps like Dream by Wombo, Lensa AI, and Picsart AI also make it easy to generate AI art on the go. Meanwhile, Canva, Adobe Firefly, and Fotor integrate AI into graphic design for more creative flexibility.

With this update, OpenAI is making AI-powered creativity more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an artist, designer, or just someone who loves experimenting with visuals, now’s the perfect time to try out ChatGPT’s image generator!