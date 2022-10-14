‘Four More Shots Please Season 3’ actors jump in freezing lake

After two years of wait, the much-awaited ‘Four More Shots Please’ is back with this third season.

All set to go on the floors from October 21st, the Emmy-nominated series will once again take the viewers up close and personal with the girls who are navigating the storms of their lives with sass.

While fans eagerly wait to see the girls back in action, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes moment where they jumped into a freezing lake to get the perfect shot.

Sharing the incident, Maanvi, who plays Siddhi in the show, said, “When we were shooting in Italy, we had to shoot a lake scene, and it was freezing cold. The water was so cold that our director Joyeeta (Patpati) asked us to skip it. But, Bani was prepared to do it, leaving Joyeeta surprised. That pumped us up and Sayani and I too decided to go for it.”

Bani revealed that she has all the moments captured on her phone, but viewers will have to wait until the season drops on 21st October. “I have been the unofficial BTS videographer. In every season, whenever we shoot something, I’m always ready with my phone to capture photos and videos. I’ve created a new season for myself. When the team will see the vlogs, they will get a flashback of all their memories, but this will go only after the season is out.”

‘Four More Shots Please Season 3’ will release on 21st October 2022 on Amazon Prime.