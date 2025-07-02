‘Four More Shots Please!’ gears up for final season: Here’s what to expect

The much-loved series ‘Four More Shots Please!’ is raising its glass one last time. Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that the third season of the bold and breezy show will also be its final one, marking the end of a journey that started with four women, a lot of tequila, and a whole lot more heart.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the show has been a consistent favourite for fans who’ve followed the lives of Damini, Anjana, Siddhi, and Umang through love, loss, heartbreak, and healing. All unfold against the backdrop of a glittering, fast-paced Mumbai.

The final season will be dropping soon on Prime Video, though no official date has been given yet.

Posters released recently show the four leads Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, chilling on a sunny beach, hinting that there’s still some fun (and drama) left before the curtains close.

In an Instagram announcement, Prime Video captioned the season reveal with: “calling the shots for the season finale #FourMoreShotsPleaseOnPrime, Final Season, Coming Soon.”

Directed this time by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, with writing by Devika Bhagat and dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the final chapter promises to be a “season of joy”.

The ensemble cast, which includes Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee, and Prateik Smita Patil, will also return.

Ever since its debut in 2019, people have often hailed ‘Four More Shots Please!’ as India’s answer to ‘Sex and the City’, and for good reason.

It broke ground as Prime Video India’s first show with an all-women lead cast, and its second season went on to become the platform’s most-watched Indian original.

The show offered a rare blend of female friendship, sexual agency, and urban realism that resonated with a generation.