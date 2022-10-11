First Look of Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Uunchai’ is out on his B’day

Bollywood film director Sooraj Barjatya shared the first look of his upcoming, Amitabh Bachchan starrer movie, ‘Uunchai’ on the veteran actor’s birthday. The star cast of ‘Uunchai’ includes Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra.

The first look was shared on the official Instagram handle of Rajshri Films.

The same was shared by Amitabh Bachchan. His co-star in the film Anupam Kher wrote a beautiful note wishing Big B happy birthday.

Actor Boman Irani also wished the veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday.

While sharing the clip of ‘Bachchan back to the Beginning’ film festival, he wrote, “At midnight halfway during the screening of Amar Akbar Anthony this happened ….. ⬆️.

Nowhere in the world and for nobody…..!!!!!

Happy birthday Mr. @amitabhbachchan .

When I watched Anand as a kid I had difficulty pronouncing your name off the credits. Today I work with you. May future generations too be blessed with that privilege. May the man above grant you many more healthy years.

“

The movie ‘Uunchai’ is set to release on 11th November 2022, in the theaters.