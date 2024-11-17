Films business in lacklusture as box office collection in 2024 declines by 7%

A recent report has highlighted that the cumulative box office collection in 2024, from January to October, declined by 7% to about Rs 8,951 crore as compared with the same period last year.

Report titled ‘The India Box Office Report: October 2024’ released by Ormax Media said the strong opening performances of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in November, along with the upcoming release of Pushpa 2: The Rule in December, could help the industry surpass the 2023 box office collections or at least come close to matching them.

The top three movies in October 2024 were Tamil and Telugu films, followed by a Hollywood movie, Venom: The Last Dance. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao, secured the fifth position.

In October, Tamil films came to the rescue of lacklustre box office collections as Sivakarthikeyan led Amaran and Vettaiyan saved the day for the industry as films released in October grossed Rs 994 crore in the domestic box office, the report said.

Tamil cinema was the highest contributor, with almost 50% of the month’s collections coming from Tamil films, including their dubbed versions.

Amaran became the highest-grossing movie in October 2024, with a gross domestic box office collection of Rs 269 crore across all language versions, and also entered the list of the top 10 releases for this year. Vettaiyan grossed Rs 173 crore in October.

The report said for the January-October period in 2024, Hindi-language films accounted for 34% of gross domestic box office collections, down from 41% in the same period last year.

This year saw cinema exhibitors introduce several initiatives to boost audience footfall, such as re-releasing movies and offering attractive prices on food and beverages, it highlighted.