Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known for encouraging young talent aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry. Recently he posed with actor Siddharth Nigam, whose upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, presently being shot in Mumbai.

Recently Siddharth uploaded his latest picture with Salman Khan from the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,. The picture not only created a buzz for the young actor it also showcased the fan following which definitely is one of the most anticipated Bollywood projects.

The photo features both actors sitting on chairs and making a similar pose. It seems the photograph was clicked in the midst of a shot as we see a couple of crew members in the background.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is eagerly awaited by Nigam and Khan’s fans across the world. In addition to them, the ensemble star cast of the film also includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, and others.

Earlier slated to release on December 30, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is now scheduled to arrive on April 21, 2023, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.