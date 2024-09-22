Fawad Khan’s ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ faces MNS opposition ahead of Indian release

Fawad and Mahira Khan’s highly anticipated Pakistani film “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” is ready to release in India on October 2, but it’s facing significant backlash from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a regional political party. The MNS has declared its intention to prevent the film’s screening in the country, citing national sentiment and security concerns.

Ameya Khopkar, the president of MNS’s Cinema Wing, voiced strong objections during a recent interaction with ANI. He firmly stated, “We will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India.”

Khopkar further called on citizens and political groups across various states to join the protest against the film’s release.

Advertisement

The MNS leader expressed outrage over the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, referencing the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers. “Our soldiers are dying at the borders and our cities are being attacked… Why do we need Pakistani actors here? Don’t we have enough talent?” he questioned.

Khopkar also issued a stark warning to cinema owners, emphasizing the potential risks involved. He cautioned that “the glass in their theatres is very expensive” and threatened violence against any Pakistani actor who attempts to enter India. He stressed, “Art and politics are different, but we don’t want art at the cost of our soldiers.”

This latest outcry echoes a long-standing ban on Pakistani artists working in India that was instituted following the Uri terror attack in 2016. Although there have been legal challenges to this ban, including a recent Supreme Court dismissal of a plea seeking to lift it, the sentiment among certain political factions remains firm against any collaboration with Pakistani talent.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are no strangers to Indian cinema; both have previously starred in popular Bollywood films. Fawad Khan’s last bollywood hits were “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Khoobsurat,” while Mahira made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in “Raees.”